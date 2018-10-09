Get ready to welcome the New Year with Ariana and Imagine Dragons at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

Republic RecordsTwo of the hottest acts on the Billboard charts will head to Las Vegas to help fans ring in the New Year. The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas has announced that Ariana Grande and Imagine Dragons will headline performances there to close out 2018.
Ariana will kick the New Year's festivities off with a concert at The Chelsea on Saturday, Dec. 29, while Imagine Dragons will take the stage at the same venue on the evening of December 31.
Tickets for The Cosmopolitan’s NYE Weekend will go on sale Friday, Oct. 12 at 10 a.m. PDT and are available for purchase online at cosmopolitanlasvegas.com or through Ticketmaster at ticketmaster.com