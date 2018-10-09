Heartbreakers keyboardist to chat about new Tom Petty box set, “An American Treasure,” today on Facebook Live
Tom Petty's career-spanning posthumous box set, An American Treasure, debuted this week at #9 on the Billboard 200, marking the 13th time that a release by the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer has landed in the chart's top 10. In honor of the new collection, Heartbreakers keyboardist Benmont Tench will appear today at 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT on Facebook Live. Tench will be on hand to discuss the making of An American Treasure, which he co-produced and helped curate, and will also field a few questions from fans. As previously reported, An American Treasure is a 60-track collection featuring previously unreleased tracks, rarities, alternate versions of well-known tunes, deep cuts, and live performances by Petty. Most of the recordings feature Tom with with his longtime backing band The Heartbreakers, while some tracks are from his solo career and others are by his early group, Mudcrutch. Along with Tench, An American Treasure was curated by Petty's daughter, Adria, and widow, Dana, founding Heartbreakers guitarist Mike Campbell, and Tom's frequent studio collaborator, Ryan Ulyate. Visit TomPetty.com for more details.