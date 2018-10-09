Jack White announces shows in Brooklyn and Chicago
Jack White has added another pair of shows to his solo tour. He'll be playing the Kings Theatre in Brooklyn, New York on November 17 and Chicago's Aragon Ballroom on November 19. If you're a member of White's Third Man Vault, you'll have access to a pre-sale starting Thursday, October 11 at 10 a.m. local time. Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, October 12 at 11 a.m. local time. White has spent the year touring behind his new solo album, Boarding House Reach. He'll play the final date of the international run in his adopted hometown of Nashville on November 20. Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.