James Taylor adds more dates to tour with Bonnie Raitt

Taylor: Lane Turner, Boston Globe/ Getty Images; Raitt: Marina Chavez

= newly added show.

's 2019 U.S. tour with special guestis expanding. Nine new dates have now been added to the trek, which will feature each artist performing with their respective bands. Originally scheduled to kick off February 7 in Knoxville, Tennessee, the tour now will get underway February 5 in Cincinnati. The additional dates include stops in Austin, Texas; Lincoln, Nebraska; Toledo, Ohio; Lexington, Kentucky; Allentown, Pennsylvania; and Providence, Rhode Island. Tickets for the new dates go on sale October 19 at 10 a.m. local time. Here's the updated tour schedule for the two longtime friends: 2/5 -- Cincinnati, OH, US Bank Arena2/7 -- Knoxville, TN, Thompson Boling Arena2/8 -- Columbia, SC, Colonial Life Arena2/10 -- Pensacola, FL, Bay Center2/11 -- Baton Rouge, LA, Raising Cane's River Center2/13 -- Austin, TX, Frank Erwin Center2/15 -- Little Rock, AR, Verizon Arena2/16 -- Tupelo, MS, BancorpSouth Arena2/18 -- Tulsa, OK, BOK Center2/20 -- Lincoln, NE, Pinnacle Bank Arena2/22 -- Sioux Falls, SD, Denny Sanford Premier Center2/23 -- Moline, IL, TaxSlayer Center2/26 -- Toledo, OH, Huntington Center2/27 -- Lexington, KY, Rupp Arena3/1 -- Allentown, PA, PPL Center3/2 -- Providence, RI, Dunkin Donuts Center*Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.