Lamb of God frontman Randy Blythe’s Grammy medallion being sold to support sister-in-law’s cancer battle
Lamb of God frontman Randy Blythe's 2006 Grammy medallion is going up for auction in order to support his sister-in-law Bianca's battle with breast cancer. Blythe actually previously auctioned the medallion, which he received when Lamb of God's song "Redneck" was nominated for Best Metal Performance, in 2007 to raise money for his friend Todd's two sons, who had been diagnosed with the genetic disorder myotonic dystrophy. A Lamb of God fan from California bought the medallion and then gave it back to Todd's kids. Now, Todd is putting the medallion back up for auction to help Bianca pay for her medical bills. "What an amazing dude you are, Todd!" Blythe says. The medallion is currently up for auction on eBay. You can also donate to Bianca's GoFundMe page. Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.