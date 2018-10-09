Listen now: Camila Cabello releases orchestra version of “Consequences” as final single off debut album
Camila Cabello has released the final single off her debut album: an orchestral remix of the ballad “Consequences.” In an Instagram post, Camila explains why she chose this song as her new single. “It would be playing it safe for me to make a song that sounds like Havana or another uptempo song,” she writes. “But to me, my goal is to challenge myself by not doing what feels predictable or obvious, to do things that excite me, and give you the most honest representation of who I am through music.” She says she doesn’t care if "Consequences" does well or not. She just wants it to tug on people’s heartstrings. “No matter what this song does, i wanted to close this era finishing on a song that makes you feel, that makes you think about someone you loved and lost, that makes you think about what it’s like to love someone so deeply,” Camila adds. Camila reveals that the video for "Consequences," which will be coming soon, is the video she’s “proudest of so far.” She’ll also perform the song on the American Music Awards tonight. Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.