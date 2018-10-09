Marysville City Council Meeting Notes – 10/8/18

The Marysville City Council met Monday. Consensus was to have the Planning and Zoning Committee move forward with a proposal that would create a new C1A and C2A zoning classification for the south half of the blocks along the south side of Broadway, allowing for commercial or residential occupancy on the ground level. Current designation allows only second floor residential, and that would remain the status for buildings fronting Broadway. The committee draft will return to city council for final approval, after consideration by Planning and Zoning.

City Administrator Austin St. John presented revised plans for construction of a new 40 x 50-foot salt shed on city property at the northwest corner of 3rd and Elm Streets. Smaller than initially proposed, the site would require less concrete or asphalt, using Elm Street as a dumping point, then moving salt inside. Suggestions were to include additional shed storage for equipment, but no decisions were made. St John will return with a final cost estimate. The motion passed 6-1 with Kevin Throm voting no.

Council member Terry Hughes again raised questions regarding specifics of the disc golf course approved on a trial basis in the city park. He clarified that adjacent property was privately owned and felt that the entire council did not have complete information before voting. He also raised concern with the agreement with USD 364 for use of the city park for athletic practice, and how that might be affected. Discussion forwarded to the Parks and Rec Committee is to include particulars as to the trial basis installation at Lakeview Sports Complex as well.

Council approved three resolutions for property cleanup, at 921 N. 14th Street, 1205 Carolina, and 905 Calhoun. Since cleanup efforts have not been adequate, city crews will clean up clutter, and assess expenses to the property owners. Multiple notices have been communicated with each property owner.

Payroll and Deputy City Clerk Cindy Holle was approved as City Clerk, with the resignation effective October 15th of Debbie Price, who has held the post nearly fifteen years. She is taking a job with Blue Valley Telecommunications. Utility Clerk Sami Ralph was promoted to Deputy City Clerk, and the city will be hiring a new Payroll Clerk and Utility Clerk.

