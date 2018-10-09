Megadeth recruits Anthrax, Testament & more for MegaCruise

Credit: Jeremy SafferMegadeth has revealed the initial lineup for its inaugural MegaCruise. Joining Dave Mustaine and company on the high seas are fellow Big Four thrash band Anthrax, plus Testament, Corrosion of Conformity and DevilDriver, among others.  The MegaCruise will set sail from Los Angeles October 13, 2019, and will make stops in San Diego and Ensenada, Mexico. Visit MegaCruise.com for more info. In addition to sailing the Pacific Ocean, Megadeth plans to release new music in 2019. The band's most recent album is 2016's Dystopia. Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

