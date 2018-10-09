Norton Co Board of Commissioners

October 09, 2018

Chairman Richard Thompson called the meeting of the Norton Co Board of Commissioners to order at 9:00 AM on October 9, 2018 at the Commission Room. Attendance: Richard Thompson, Present: Charles Posson, Present: Thomas Brannan , Present.

Road Department

Floyd Richard, Norton County Road Department was in to update the commission on department operations. The first item was a bid presented by Porseal Inc. of El Dorado, Kansas. The bid is for the crack sealing on the KQNK Radio road. The bid submitted was $9,838.86. After discussion, Commissioner Brannan made a motion to approve the bid with a second from Commissioner Thompson. Motion passed

3-0.

Floyd informed the commission that he recently had State Patrol staff visit the County shop grounds to do a vehicle inspection. Floyd requested the inspection to make sure the county equipment was being operated under the current laws or regulations. Floyd stated that the staff learned several important regulations from equipment operations to equipment security during transport.

The commission and Floyd also spoke about road conditions and request. With the current moisture the crews will do what they can but will need some drying weather before much can be done.

Solid Waste

Brian Smith, Norton County Solid Waste delivered to the commission a proposal for a Cat816F landfill compactor. The compactor being used at the landfill currently is in need of some repairs and maintenance. Foley Equipment is currently preparing an estimate to make the repairs to the machine. The commission will consider the bids with the estimate for repairs on the current machine when all estimates and bids are completed. The compactor being used at the landfill is not down and still operating but will certainly need repairs.

September 28, 2018 minutes

A motion was made by Commissioner Brannan to approve the minutes from the from the September 28th, 2018 commission meeting. The motion was given a second by Commissioner Thompson. Motion passed 3-0.

Dr.Graf

Dr, Graf, rural Almena was in to visit with the commission about a road concern on El2. Dr, Graf asked about doing some cleaning of the ditch and adding gravel to the north of his entrance to help with drainage. The commission stated that this project is on the list and will be completed later this fall, weather permitting.

Jim Ninemire

Jim was in to discuss a road concern by his residence and around his feedlot. Jim stated that he would like to have the county apply some gravel to the roads in question (CC & W9) to help with access. Jim also spoke with the commission about concerns with grading and leaving a burm of dirt on the edge of the road. The commission stated that they would report the request to the Road department.

Economic Development

Mike Posson, Norton City/County Economic Development was in to visit with the commission about upcoming events. The first topic was discussion and testimony on the Highway 383 KDOT project. Area individuals will be preparing and delivering testimony in Hays about the importance of completing the project. Mike stated that he is working with the Economic Development director in Phillips County to prepare the presentation and written testimony from area businesses, emergency services and farm related industry for the hearing.

Jim Voss

Jim Voss, rural resident was in to request some road maintenance on El. The motor grader did some repair work earlier this year and in doing so the gravel was removed. Jim stated that a load of gravel would help the area greatly and requested the road department look into repairing the road. The commission stated they will inform Floyd about the request.

Adjournment

There being no further business before the Board the meeting was adjourned until 10/15/2018. The commission minutes are not considered official until signed and approved and will remain a working document until approved. Next weeks meeting will be shortened in order for the commission to attend the annual KAC meeting in Overland Park.