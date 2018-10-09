Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.
Over two million fans attended the Beyoncé/JAY-Z On The Run 2 tour
Beyoncé and JAY-Z have wrapped up their On The Run 2 tour, and it was twice as big as the original On The Run in 2014. Over two million people attended 48 On The Run 2 concerts in the United States and Europe; the tour kicked off June 6 in Wales and ended October 4 in Seattle. For the final show, Queen Bey posted a photo with Jigga on Instagram with the comment, "We are so happy to share the final OTR2 with all of you, Seattle." When only ten shows were left on the tour, Beyoncé commented, “I’m doing what I love most with whom I love most. I wish it could never end. Feeling thankful for all of the love from our fans around the world." On The Run in 2014 included 21 shows and was attended by nearly one million fans. During On The Run 2, Bey and Jay awarded over one million dollars in college scholarships, and also set up voter registration stations at the concerts. Thursday, the couple will attend the City of Hope Gala in Santa Monica, California. Beyoncé will perform and JAY-Z will present the Spirit of Life Award to Jon Platt, chairman and CEO of Warner/Chappell Music. The event benefits the City of Hope research and treatment center for cancer, diabetes and other life-threatening diseases.