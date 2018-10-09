Panic! at the Disco featured on “The Greatest Showman — Reimagined” album
Panic! at the Disco will be featured on The Greatest Showman -- Reimagined, an album featuring new versions of songs from the hit musical film recorded by some of today's biggest artists. Brendon Urie and company will put their spin on the soundtrack's opening tune, "The Greatest Show." The Greatest Showman -- Reimagined also features artists including pop stars Kelly Clarkson, Kesha and Pink, as well as country group Zac Brown Band. The album will be released November 16. Meanwhile, you can watch Panic! "reimagine" the Queen classic "Bohemian Rhapsody" on Tuesday night's American Music Awards, airing live at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.