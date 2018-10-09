Rascal Flatts plays “A Round of Hits” to help Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital

ABC/Image Group LA

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

hit the links on Monday, hosting their third annual Celebrity Golf Classic to raise money for Nashville's Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt. “We have been so blessed in this life that it has always been important for us to give back,”explains. “The relationship we have with the Children’s Hospital has been so special and so to have an event like this -- which is both fun and for an amazing cause -- is beyond anything we could have imagined.” In fact, Rascal Flatts has done so much work for Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital that in 2010, the Pediatric Surgery Center was renamed in their honor. After spending the day playing at the Golf Club of Tennessee, Rascal Flatts closed the evening with an intimate acoustic performance they called A Round of Hits. The award-winning trio just released their latest single, “Back to Life.”