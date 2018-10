Record Store Day Black Friday release list includes vinyl from Chris Cornell, Weezer, Rage Against the Machine & more

Courtesy of Record Store Day

The list of exclusive releases for this year's Record Store Day Black Friday has been revealed.'s posthumous new song "When Bad Does Good," included in an upcoming career-spanning box set due out November 16, will be released as a seven-inch single for RSD Black Friday. The single also includes a live rendition ofplaying's "Stargazer," recorded during the grunge supergroup's 2016 reunion tour.will contribute a 10-inch picture disc featuring their covers of thesongs "Africa" and "Rosanna." What's more, the single will actually be shaped like the African continent.'s 1997 Live & Rare collection, featuring a host of live and demo tracks, will be available for the first time on vinyl for RSD Black Friday. Additionally, Rage guitaristwill release a 12-inch record featuring the instrumentals from his upcoming solo album, The Atlas Underground. Other artists releasing vinyl for Record Store Day Black Friday include, and, among many more. Record Store Day Black Friday will be held in independent record stores on November 23. Visit RecordStoreDay.com for the full list of releases and participating stores. Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.