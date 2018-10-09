Record Store Day Black Friday release list includes vinyl from Chris Cornell, Weezer, Rage Against the Machine & more
The list of exclusive releases for this year's Record Store Day Black Friday has been revealed. Chris Cornell's posthumous new song "When Bad Does Good," included in an upcoming career-spanning box set due out November 16, will be released as a seven-inch single for RSD Black Friday. The single also includes a live rendition of Temple of the Dog playing Mother Love Bone's "Stargazer," recorded during the grunge supergroup's 2016 reunion tour. Weezer will contribute a 10-inch picture disc featuring their covers of the Toto songs "Africa" and "Rosanna." What's more, the single will actually be shaped like the African continent. Rage Against the Machine's 1997 Live & Rare collection, featuring a host of live and demo tracks, will be available for the first time on vinyl for RSD Black Friday. Additionally, Rage guitarist Tom Morello will release a 12-inch record featuring the instrumentals from his upcoming solo album, The Atlas Underground. Other artists releasing vinyl for Record Store Day Black Friday include A Perfect Circle, Anthrax, Dave Matthews Band, Dio, The Flaming Lips, Garbage, Guns N' Roses, Hozier, Iggy & the Stooges, Judas Priest, Smashing Pumpkins, Stone Sour, Stone Temple Pilots, Sublime, and U2, among many more. Record Store Day Black Friday will be held in independent record stores on November 23. Visit RecordStoreDay.com for the full list of releases and participating stores.