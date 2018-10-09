Shawn Mendes joins Jimmy Fallon and The Roots for “Treat You Better” performed with classroom instruments
Shawn Mendes paid a visit to The Tonight Show Music Room on Monday, where he joined host Jimmy Fallon and his house band The Roots for a performance of Mendes' hit, "Treat You Better," performed with classroom instruments. In the recurring segment, Fallon and The Roots back music artists for a version of one of their popular songs, using instruments you would find in a classroom. This time, it was Mendes on spoons, Fallon playing a tiny Casio keyboard and wood block, and The Roots backing them with a toy xylophone, melodica, ukulele, kazoos, apple shaker, bongos and a tambourine. Past music room guests have included Camila Cabello, Ed Sheeran and Adele. Mendes taped the segment a few weeks ago, when he appeared on The Tonight Show to promote his appearance at the Global Citizen's Festival, which took place August 29.