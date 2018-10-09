Smashing Pumpkins members are finally “in alignment in every way,” says drummer
When it was announced, news that the partial Smashing Pumpkins tour -- featuring original members Billy Corgan, James Iha and Jimmy Chamberlin -- was almost immediately met with drama and skepticism. However, the trek, which wrapped up last month, went off without a hitch. In fact, everything in the notoriously conflicted Pumpkin Land seems positively peachy, and Chamberlin says that's no illusion. "For the first time, the band is in alignment in every way: musically, socially and familially," Chamberlin tells NME. "The band has come together in a way that's compassionate. There's a lot of compassion, grace and appreciation for one another." That in-band harmony has not only led to the trio's first tour in nearly 20 years together, but also new music. The Pumpkins will release a new album called Shiny and Oh So Bright, Vol. 1/LP: No Past. No Future. No Sun on November 16, featuring the singles "Solara" and "Silvery Sometimes (Ghosts)." "[The singles are] fairly representative of both sides of the spectrum of pop and rock, but there's plenty in the middle," Chamberlin says of the album. "There's some real Pink Floyd-y kinda stuff too." As for Volume Two, Chamberlin says it'll arrive "sometime next year hopefully." "We're talking about getting back into the studio in January to work on some stuff," he says, adding that the Pumpkins are also planning to reissue their 2000 album Machina. Next week, the Pumpkins will play a pair of shows in Europe. They'll return to the U.S. for a run of 30th anniversary shows in November.