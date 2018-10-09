Source: Ariana Grande & Pete Davidson may have already finalized their prenup

Ariana Grande's fiance Pete Davidson has joked many times about how much more money she has than he does, so it's no wonder the couple is planning to get a prenup. A source tells People that the couple is either close to finalizing, or has already finalized, their prenuptial agreement. According to Fortune, as of last year, Ariana was worth tens of millions of dollars, thanks to album sales, tours, her perfumes and her deals with companies like Reebok. InStyle puts her net worth at $45 million, and Pete's net worth at around $3 million, thanks to his SNL gig and small parts in movies. On the season premiere of Saturday Night Live, Pete joked to fellow SNL cast member Colin Jost, "Obviously I wanted [a prenup], you know...God forbid we split up and then she takes half my sneakers!” He added, "No, look, I’m totally comfortable being with a successful woman; I think it’s dope. I live at her place. She pays, like, 60 grand for rent, and all I have to do is, like, stock the fridge.” Ariana told ABC News' Michael Strahan in August that she and Pete are likely to get married next year. Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.