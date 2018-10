Source: Ariana Grande & Pete Davidson may have already finalized their prenup

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for American Express

s fiancehas joked many times about how much more money she has than he does, so it's no wonder the couple is planning to get a prenup. A source tells People that the couple is either close to finalizing, or has already finalized, their prenuptial agreement. According to Fortune , as of last year, Ariana was worth tens of millions of dollars, thanks to album sales, tours, her perfumes and her deals with companies like Reebok. InStyle puts her net worth at $45 million, and Pete's net worth at around $3 million, thanks to his SNL gig and small parts in movies. On the season premiere of Saturday Night Live, Pete joked to fellow SNL cast member, "Obviously I wanted [a prenup], you know...God forbid we split up and then she takes half my sneakers!” He added, "No, look, I’m totally comfortable being with a successful woman; I think it’s dope. I live at her place. She pays, like, 60 grand for rent, and all I have to do is, like, stock the fridge.” Ariana told ABC News'in August that she and Pete are likely to get married next year. Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.