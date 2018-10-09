Taking Back Sunday announces 20th anniversary compilation and tour

Credit: Natalie Escobedo

will be celebrating their 20th anniversary in a big way. The Long Island rockers, who formed in 1999, are releasing a special compilation titled Twenty on January 11, and they'll embark on a 20th anniversary tour in 2019. "It feels strange to say out loud...2019 marks 20 years since I joined Taking Back Sunday and my life changed forever," says lead singer. "So, next year we will be traveling the world to celebrate the amazing brotherhood, music and life we have created together over the past 20 years. We hope you can join us for what is sure to be an experience to remember." The North American leg of the tour begins January 29 in Anchorage, Alaska, and will wrap up May 5 in Las Vegas. For each date on the tour, Taking Back Sunday will play their 2002 debut album Tell All Your Friends in its entirety. For cities in which they're playing two shows, the band will also play either 2004's Where You Want to Be or 2006's Louder Now in full as well. Here are Taking Back Sunday's 20th anniversary North American tour dates: 1/29 -- Anchorage, AK, Beartooth Theatre2/1 -- Honolulu, HI, The Republik2/2 -- Honolulu, HI, The Republik3/25 -- Houston, TX, House of Blues3/26 -- Houston, TX, House of Blues3/28 -- Austin, TX, Emo's3/29 -- Austin, TX, Emo's3/30 -- Dallas, TX, House of Blues3/31 -- Dallas, TX, House of Blues4/1 -- Lubbock, TX, Charley B's4/3 -- Albuquerque, NM, Sunshine Theater4/4 -- Phoenix, AZ, Marquee Theatre4/5 -- Phoenix, AZ, Marquee Theatre4/6 -- San Diego, CA, The Observatory North Park4/7 -- San Diego, CA, The Observatory North Park4/11 -- Los Angeles, CA, Hollywood Palladium4/12 -- Los Angeles, CA, Hollywood Palladium4/13 -- San Francisco, CA, The Warfield4/14 -- San Francisco, CA, The Warfield4/16 -- Sacramento, CA, Ace of Spades4/17 -- Sacramento, CA, Ace of Spades4/19 -- Portland, OR, Crystal Ballroom4/20 -- Portland, OR, Crystal Ballroom4/21 -- Vancouver, BC, Commodore Ballroom4/22 -- Vancouver, BC, Commodore Ballroom4/24 -- Calgary, AB, MacEwan Hall4/26 -- Winnipeg, MB, Burton Cummings Theatre4/27 -- Minneapolis, MN, First Avenue4/28 -- Minneapolis, MN, First Avenue4/30 -- Denver, CO, The Summit5/1 -- Denver, CO, The Summit5/2 -- Salt Lake City, UT, The Complex5/3 -- Salt Lake City, UT, The Complex5/4 -- Las Vegas, NV, House of Blues5/5 -- Las Vegas, NV, House of Blues