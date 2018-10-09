“Telling All My Secrets”: Mitchell Tenpenny comes clean on debut album
Newcomer Mitchell Tenpenny will be telling all his secrets come December 14. The Nashville native revealed the arrival date for his debut album on social media today, as well as the fact that you’ll be able to hear the title track, “Telling All My Secrets,” at midnight. “So thankful to finally share what I’ve been working on with y’all,” he tweeted, along with a video of himself unveiling the cover, which shows a smoky scene with Mitchell at a payphone. Telling All My Secrets features his breakthrough top fifteen hit, “Drunk Me.” Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.