‘The Voice’ recap: The blind auditions continue, as Blake Shelton lands the night’s biggest artist — with help from Adam Levine

NBC/Tyler Golden

On Monday night’s The Voice,andcontinued trying to add to their teams, and came to a shocking close when Adam -- of all people -- helped Blake secure the night’s biggest artist. Here are the highlights of Monday night's episode:--andare an openly gay couple that are a duo onstage and off. Their tight harmonies and dance moves on’ “Could It Be I’m Falling in Love” got Kelly, Blake and Jennifer all to turn their chairs. Kelly called the couple’s partnership “a beautiful thing” and proof that “love is limitless.” Hudson declared the duo took her “to the rapture,” while Blake touted his past success with duos like season 4 finalists,. After careful consideration, Adam and Jerome picked Kelly. Nashville resident and single momjuggles raising her two kids and chasing a music career. She got Adam to turn around immediately with her gritty version of’s “Barracuda,” followed by Jennifer. Adam told the singer that she was capable of stepping in for Heart’s lead singerif they needed. Jennifer argued that she was already thinking of songs and ideas to bring out the full potential of Natalie’s voice, declaring she could “sing the clouds out of Heaven.” Natalie chose Adam, who predicted the singer will be “a huge surprise.”, a 35-year-old Crowley, Texas native describes his musical style as “Americana.” However, in honor of his late sister, who died of a heart attack at age 44, he sang’s “Baba O’Reilly,” noting she liked when he sang hard rock. Blake and Jennifer turned their chairs. Hudson admitted rock wasn’t her “lane,” but countered that the name of the show is “The Voice,” and Green’s voice “deserved to be on this stage.” However, Blake’s assertion that Joey’s range and the rasp in his voice would give him an edge over other country artists, made him go for Shelton., a first generation Haitian-American, has the distinction of accidentally being kicked in the head by Kelly Clarkson while working as an usher at New York’s Radio City Music Hall. His take on’s “Come and Get Your Love” coaxed Jennifer to turn her chair, followed by Kelly. However, Hudson saw it coming, and used “The Block” -- which gives the coaches one chance each to block one of their rival coaches from getting an artist -- to knock Kelly out of the running and claim the singer for herself. Astrophysicist and closet musiciangot chair turns from Adam and Blake with his falsetto laden cover of “Tired of Being Alone, by. Shelton noted that the excitement in Matthew’s voice was “contagious,” and insisted that “a fun guy” like him and a “hilarious guy” like Shelton “belong together.” Adam suggested Jarred needed to work on his falsetto and he was the man to help him, and Jarred agreed. Country singerclosed out the show with his soulful rendition of “Bless the Broken Road,” by, and drew the night’s only four-chair chair turn. In a Voice first, Adam -- sensing he didn’t have a legitimate shot at nabbing Kirk -- said he wanted to see the singer go to Blake’s team. Kay’s voice, Adam argued, sounded like former Voice coach“had a country baby,” leading Blake to reply, “Good to meet you son.” All Kelly and Jennifer could do was watch in disappointment as Kirk, declaring he was “country ‘til I die” picked Blake. The blind auditions continue with a one-hour The Voice episode airing Tuesday night at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.