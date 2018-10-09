Things That We Drink To: Morgan Evans gears up to set his U.S. debut in motion
It’ll be a busy weekend for Morgan Evans, since the Aussie singer’s U.S. debut, Things That We Drink To, comes out on Friday. He’ll celebrate release day by playing back-to-back shows at the Grand Ole Opry. If you can’t make it to Nashville for either performance, you can check out his Facebook Live stream, which starts at 5:30 p.m. ET. Then on Saturday, it’s a special release party and concert at Joe’s on Weed St. in Chicago. The “Day Drunk” hitmaker will then have a little time to catch his breath before making his morning TV debut on Thursday, October 18. You can watch for Morgan singing his breakthrough #1, “Kiss Somebody,” on NBC’s Today show. Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.