Trump, Robert Mueller, Obama appear in new Barbra Streisand video for “Don’t Lie to Me”

What's the best part of being a legendary singer who's also an Oscar-nominated director? You can make your videos all by yourself. Barbra Streisand has released a new music video for her song "Don't Lie to Me," the first single from her upcoming album, Walls, due out November 2. Of course, she's directed it herself, and if you had any doubt whatsoever just who the song is about, the video makes it abundantly clear. President Donald Trump is shown multiple times in the video, which is a combination of the song's lyrics and various politically-themed images: from various protest marches to images of American flags, the White House, the founding fathers, pollution, climate change, kneeling football players, crying people of color, immigrant children, and a ticker that counts down how many lies Trump has allegedly told. We also see the Parkland kids, a crying President Obama and Special Counsel Robert Mueller, as Streisand sings, "How do you sleep when the world keeps turning?/All that we built has come undone/How do you sleep when the world is burning?/Everyone answers to someone." Streisand recently told Billboard that the song is "my protest, in a sense, about this unprecedented time in our history."
ABC Music News Trump, Robert Mueller, Obama appear in new Barbra Streisand video for “Don’t...