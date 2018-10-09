Watch Panic! at the Disco’s Queen tribute and catch “today’s Freddie Mercury” on tonight’s American Music Awards
On Tuesday night's American Music Awards, Panic! at the Disco will be honoring Queen with a performance of the British band's 1975 classic "Bohemian Rhapsody." The show's executive producer Mark Bracco thinks you'll be quite impressed with Brendon Urie and company's rendition. "I've seen Panic! at the Disco in concert, and they do an amazing cover of 'Bohemian Rhapsody,'" Bracco tells ABC Radio. He would even call Urie "today's Freddie Mercury." Several stars from the upcoming biopic Bohemian Rhapsody -- including Rami Malek, who plays the legendary Mercury in the film -- will introduce Panic!'s performance. "I think it's gonna be spectacular," Bracco says. In addition to Panic!, Twenty One Pilots will perform their new single "Jumpsuit" on the AMAs. The show airs live at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.