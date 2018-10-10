Chris Janson is Waitin’ on 5 as he kicks his fall tour into high gear
Chris Janson kicks off his Waitin’ on 5 Fall Tour this Friday at Bass Pro Shops at the Pyramid in Memphis, Tennessee. The nearly-twenty-city run will find the “Drunk Girl” hitmaker playing his first-ever headlining show in Los Angeles at The Novo on November 30. The three-time CMA nominee is also busy planning for next year. He’ll be the co-chair of National Hunting and Fishing Day in 2019, along with his fellow outdoorsman Luke Bryan. The annual celebration takes place on the fourth Saturday in September every year. Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.