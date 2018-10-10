Dua Lipa wakes Jimmy Kimmel up with “Electricity” in latest prank
Once again, Jimmy Kimmel was awakened from a sound sleep, as Dua Lipa barged into his bedroom and roused him with her hit "Electricity" in a segment that aired on ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday. Lipa blasts her hit single and jumps on Kimmel's bed as he tries to sleep, helped out by assistants manning a fog machine and multicolored lights. The clip ends with Lipa asking Kimmel, "Do you like electricity?" to which he answers, "I'm pleasantly surprised." After exchanging "Goodnights," the groggy late night host tells Lipa, "You're welcome to stay, if you want." The 23-year-old British superstar isn't the first to wake Kimmel from his slumber. Miley Cyrus, Rihanna and Britney Spears pulled the same prank when they colluded with Kimmel's wife Molly McNearney. Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.