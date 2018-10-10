Even after twins’ arrival, Enrique Iglesias says he and Anna Kournikova have “more sex than ever”

Justin Campbell/BuzzFoto/FilmMagic
Most new parents complain that having a baby has put a serious crimp in their sex life -- mostly because they're exhausted all the time. But apparently,
Enrique Iglesias
and his partner
Anna Kournikova
aren't like every other set of parents in the world.
Enrique and Anna welcomed
twins Nicholas
and
Lucy
in December of 2017, and now, speaking to the British paper
The Sun,
the "Hero" singer reveals, "It’s probably more sex now than ever. The sex has not diminished.”
The two have been together since 2001, though they keep their relationship extremely private. Enrique says, "Like any couple, you still go through your ups and downs and it’s not always perfect, but it is perfect in a way."
He adds, "It’s incredible to watch her be such
a great mother
. It’s incredible to watch a mom do what she does, when a mother’s instinct kicks in.”
And speaking for himself, Enrique says he's having such a great time
being a father
that he's considering hanging up his microphone.
"There are days when I’d be lying if I said that stopping didn’t cross my mind," he reveals. "That probably could become a reality in the near future. Maybe I don’t see myself doing anything other than a few albums and that’s it. Then, never doing anything again other than being a dad.”
For now, though, Enrique's still got his day job. Starting next week, he'll be touring the U.K., Ireland and Europe.
