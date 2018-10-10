George Strait extends his Vegas run, adding Ashley McBryde in 2019
George Strait's not quite done playing his hand in Sin City. The country superstar is extending his Strait to Vegas dates at T-Mobile Arena into 2019 with two shows on February 1 and 2. Newcomer Ashley McBryde will open both concerts. Tickets for the new shows go on sale Friday, October 19. You can find out more at StraitToVegas.com. Since the beginning of his Las Vegas run in 2016, the Country Music Hall of Famer has turned in eighteen Nevada performances, with two more still to come this year on December 7 and 8.