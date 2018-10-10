How do you end up onstage with Taylor Swift? For Bryan Adams, it took a 3 a.m. email
Taylor Swift's recently wrapped Reputation stadium tour featured the superstar welcoming famous friends onstage for duets, including Shawn Mendes, Maren Morris, Faith Hill and Selena Gomez. But perhaps the biggest star she sang with was Bryan Adams, who joined her August 4 in Toronto to perform "Summer of '69." But according to Bryan, he initially had no interest in singing with Taylor. "I was playing the night before in Toronto and some of her band showed up," Bryan tells ABC Radio. "And I was like, 'Oh, hey, can I come to your show tomorrow?' And they were like, 'Sure you can!' And the guitar player says, 'Listen, if you're coming, just be ready, 'cause she's gonna ask you to sing.'" Bryan recalls he responded, "I'm not looking for that. I just wanna come see the show." But, he says, "Sure enough, I got an email from them at three in the morning: 'Are you coming? Are you coming?' And so I was like, 'Yeah, I'm coming. Sure, I'll sing. That'd be great.'" But once he got onstage, Bryan says he enjoyed singing his signature hit with Taylor. "I come from working [in] bars where, if you were at someone's show and they saw you, they'd say, 'Hey, come on up and do a song,'" he explains. "So I come from that 'Let's just go and play together' thing." "I love all that stuff!" he laughs. "It was really fun to do." But surprisingly, Bryan says his Taylor duet didn't earn him any points with his young daughters, who are seven and five. "My daughters are a little bit young to really understand yet," he laughs. "They like The Greatest Showman. But I think pop music is coming for them, so I'll keep you posted on that!" Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.