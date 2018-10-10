K. Michelle is still angry at Idris Elba for refusing to admit they had a relationship
It’s been four years since K. Michelle dated Idris Elba, and she’s still angry that he's refused to admit publicly that they were ever together. "I wrote a whole album called Anybody Wanna Buy A Heart?, and every single song was about him,” Michelle says on an upcoming episode of TV One's Sister Circle . Michelle says she'll never forget how Elba refused to back her up when nobody believed they were dating. “He did not come out and say 'Stop attacking her,'" she claims. “I’m not over that.” The Love & Hip-Hop: Hollywood star says things came to a head when she learned Elba was having a baby with another woman. “From the passing of his father all the way down. I was the one that was there," she recalls. “I just remember being so hurt that this baby was coming." The 34-year-old artist says she also realized that she and the actor didn't have the same values. “He didn’t believe in marriage. He didn’t believe in a lot of things that I believed in, spiritually and everything," says Michelle. "And it just wasn’t a spiritual match for me.” The "V.S.O.P." singer also says that the Golden Globe-winning actor was more interested in preserving his image than protecting her from critics. "I feel like you picked looking like a great guy over someone who had your back, through everything," she says, addressing Elba. "When you didn’t get nominated for Mandela. When you didn’t...all of that. When you cried. Everything. I had your back, and you didn’t have mine in the midst of everybody tweeting me and attacking me." "He showed that he wasn’t my friend." The Sister Circle episode featuring K. Michelle airs October 15 on TV One. Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.