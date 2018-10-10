Listen to Gerard Way sing on new song from Mindless Self Indulgence’s Jimmy Urine
My Chemical Romance frontman Gerard Way is featured on a new song called "Sailor in a Life Boat," which was recorded in collaboration with James Euringer, aka Jimmy Urine of the band Mindless Self Indulgence. The track is streaming now via AltPress.com. "Sailor on a Life Boat" is featured on Euringer's upcoming self-titled solo album, due out October 19. "The thing about this record that really blew me away is how experimental it is," Way tells Alternative Press. "Knowing Jimmy, I didn't simply expect a Mindless 2.0 record, but nothing really prepared me for just how out there he got with this one." Euringer also features a guest spot from System of a Down's Serj Tankian, who's featured on a song called "If It Ain't You Today It Will Be You Tomorrow." In other Gerard Way happenings, the live action Netflix show based on the musician's The Umbrella Academy comic book series will premiere February 15. Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.