“Manifesto” destinations: Aerosmith’s Joe Perry lines up brief fall solo tour

Credit: Ross Halfin

kicks off its Deuces Are Wild Las Vegas residency in April 2019 , but before guitaristgets back in the saddle with his famous band, he'll mount a new series of fall solo dates to support his recent album, Sweetzerland Manifesto. The trek kicks off on November 30 in Sioux City, Iowa, and is plotted out through a December 16 concert in the L.A. suburb of Agoura Hills, California. The 10-show outing also includes stops in Detroit, New York City, Philadelphia, San Francisco and Beverly Hills. Perry will be joined at the gigs by fellow Aerosmith guitaristandfrontman, both of who also played with Joe at a handful of solo dates that took place this past April. Tickets for the concerts go on sale to the general public this Friday, October 12, at 10 a.m. local time. Pre-sale tickets can be purchased now by Perry email list subscribers and social media followers. Head over to JoePerry.com for more information. Special VIP packages will be available beginning today. In addition to selections from Sweetzerland Manifesto, Joe's forthcoming shows will include renditions of songs from his other solo albums, as well as some rarely played Aerosmith gems. Released in January, Sweetzerland Manifesto features collaborations with, and guest vocals by,'sand British blues-rock veteran. The album also includes contributions from Perry'sband matetouring drummerand Joe's sonsand. The project was also executive-produced by Depp. Here are Perry's upcoming solo concerts: 11/30 -- Sioux City, IA, Anthem at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino12/1 -- West Dundee, IL, RocHaus12/2 -- Detroit, MI, Crowfoot Ballroom12/4 -- New York, NY, PlayStation Theater12/5 -- Philadelphia, PA, Electric Factory12/7 -- Cherokee, NC, Harrah's Cherokee Casino12/11 -- San Francisco, CA, Great American Music Hall12/13 -- Pasadena, CA, The Rose12/15 -- Beverly Hills, CA, Saban Theatre12/16 -- Agoura Hills, CA, The Canyon Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.