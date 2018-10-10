Maroon 5’s “Girls Like You” hits one billion YouTube views, among top-10 fastest to that milestone
Maroon 5's "Girls Like You" is #1 for a third week on the Billboard Hot 100, and its star-studded video has just reached a new milestone on YouTube. "Girls Like You," featuring everyone from Tiffany Haddish, Gal Gadot and Ellen DeGeneres to Camila Cabello, Sarah Silverman and Jennifer Lopez, has just hit one billion views on YouTube. It reached a billion after 130 days, making it one of the top-10 fastest videos to hit that milestone. The video that holds the record for the fastest sprint to a billion views is Adele's "Hello" -- that took just 88 days. In addition, "Girls Like You" is now one of only two Maroon 5 videos to have racked up a billion views or more. The other one is "Sugar," with more than 2.7 billion views. "Girls Like You" is also the first billion-view video for rapper Cardi B, who's featured on the song and in the clip. Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.