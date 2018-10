Maroon 5’s “Girls Like You” hits one billion YouTube views, among top-10 fastest to that milestone

Interscope/222

's "Girls Like You" is #1 for a third week on the Billboard Hot 100, and its star-studded video has just reached a new milestone on YouTube. " Girls Like You, " featuring everyone fromandtoand, has just hit one billion views on YouTube. It reached a billion after 130 days, making it one of the top-10 fastest videos to hit that milestone. The video that holds the record for the fastest sprint to a billion views is's "Hello" -- that took just 88 days. In addition, "Girls Like You" is now one of only two Maroon 5 videos to have racked up a billion views or more. The other one is "Sugar," with more than 2.7 billion views. "Girls Like You" is also the first billion-view video for rapper, who's featured on the song and in the clip.Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.