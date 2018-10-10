Mitchell Tenpenny reveals more “Secrets,” as the “Drunk Me” hitmaker unveils track listing for debut album

Riser House/Columbia Nashville
Newcomer Mitchell Tenpenny
wrote 56 songs in preparation for his major label debut. Now we know which eleven made the cut, as his first record, Telling All My Secrets
, is set to arrive December 14.
The set includes his gold-certified, top-fifteen hit, “Drunk Me,” as well as ten other cuts Mitchell co-wrote.
Here’s the complete track listing for Telling All My Secrets
, which arrives shortly before Mitchell heads out on tour with Old Dominion
in 2019:
“Truck I Drove in High School”
“Alcohol You Later”
“All on You”
“Goner”
“Chance Worth Taking”
“I Get the Picture”
“Drunk Me”
“Somebody’s Got Me”
“Somebody Ain’t You”
“Telling All My Secrets”
“Walk Like Him”
