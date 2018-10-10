Selena, Cardi B, DJ Snake & Ozuna dance on a volcano in epic “Taki Taki” video
After being teased on the American Music Awards, the full video for "Taki Taki" dropped last night, and it's so hot that the four artists involved are literally dancing while surrounded by lava flows. Selena Gomez, Cardi B, DJ Snake and Ozuna are all shown dancing in the crater of a volcano in the clip, and as each vocalist takes their turn, they're also seen in a different setting. Ozuna is shown lying down in a square pit, surrounded by writhing, half-naked girls; Cardi is onstage performing in a dark, neon-lit club, backed up by a number of dancers. Selena, meanwhile, shakes her thing in a jungle setting, wearing a two-piece lime green outfit with a bare midriff. DJ Snake mostly looks mysterious and sits on top of a Range Rover, and there's some kind of shirtless, masked demonic figure with glowing eyes, leaping around as well. The song itself has debuted at #15 on YouTube Music's Global Top Songs chart, and #25 on the streaming platform's U.S. Top Songs Chart. Now that the video is out, though, expect it to move up higher. Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.