5 Seconds of Summer, Sia & more nominated for “Australian Grammys”

5 Seconds of Summer and Troy have each scored four nominations. 5SOS is up for Best Australian Live Act, Best Pop Release and Best Group for their album Youngblood, and Song of the Year for their hit "Youngblood." That last category is voted on by the public. Troye is up for Song of the Year for "My My My!," and Best Male Artist, Album of the Year and Best Pop Release for his album, Bloom. As for Sia, she's up for Best Female Artist for her song "Flames," a collaboration with David Guetta. Other Australian acts who received nominations include Vance Joy and Sheppard. The nominees for the Best International Artist Category, which will be determined by Twitter vote, are Camila Cabello, Drake, Ed Sheeran, Eminem, Imagine Dragons, Khalid, Pink, Post Malone, Sam Smith and Taylor Swift. You can vote now by tweeting each artists' name, preceded "#ARIAS." The winners will be revealed November 28 in Sydney, Australia, at a ceremony hosted by Keith Urban.




