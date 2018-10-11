Barre chords: New solo album by ex-Jethro Tull guitarist Martin Barre due out this week

By
Derek Nester
-
Cleopatra Records Former Jethro Tull guitarist Martin Barre will release a new solo album titled Roads Less Travelled this Friday, October 12. The project features 11 new original tunes penned by the veteran musician. "I've concentrated on improving my songwriting over the last few years and as a result, I am really pleased with this new CD," Barre says. "Although my playing has a lot of space in the music, I've worked a lot harder on the arrangements and lyrics. My goal is to have a CD that keeps the listener from beginning to end." He adds, "Roads Less Travelled reflects my belief in taking music somewhere new." Barre was a member of Jethro Tull from 1969 to 2012. Since leaving Tull, he has focused on touring and recording with his own outfit, The Martin Barre Band, which kicked off its latest U.S. trek in September. The group has shows scheduled all the way through a June 21, 2019, concert in Somers Point, New Jersey. In addition, Barre will team up with founding Jethro Tull drummer Clive Bunker and ex-Tull bass player Jonathan Noyce for a 2019 tour dubbed Stand Up America that will celebrate the band's 50th anniversary. So far, five shows have been confirmed in April and May of next year, with more expected to be announced. Here is the track list of Roads Less Travelled: "Lone Wolf"
"Out of Time"
"On My Way"
"Roads Less Travelled"
"Badcore Blues"
"Seattle"
"For No Man"
"(This Is) My Driving Song"
"You Are an Angel"
"Trinity"
"And the Band Played On" And here are Barre's upcoming tour dates; all Martin Barre Band shows unless otherwise noted: 10/11 -- Natick, MA, Natick Center for the Arts
10/12-13 -- Pawling, NY, Daryl's House Club
10/14 -- Vienna, VA, Jammin' Java
10/16-17 -- Portland, ME, One Longfellow Square
10/18 -- Fall River, MA, Narrows Center for the Arts
10/19 -- Beverly, MA, The Cabot Theater
10/20 -- Plymouth, NH, The Flying Monkey
10/21 -- Hartford, CT, Infinity Hall
10/23-24 -- Worthington, OH, Natalie’s
10/25 -- Cincinnati, OH, The Ludlow Garage
10/26 -- Fort Wayne, IN, C2G Music Hall
10/27 -- Chicago, IL, Reggies Rock Club
10/28 -- Hayward, WI, The Park Center
10/30 -- Minneapolis, MN, The Cedars Cultural Center
11/1 -- Springfield, IL, The Curve Inn
11/2 -- Indianapolis, IN, The Irving Theater
11/3 -- Edwardsville, IL, Wildey Theater 2019: 2/14-18 -- Departs from Fort Lauderdale, FL, Rock Legends Cruise
2/20 -- Portland, OR, Aladdin Theater
2/22 -- Spokane, WA, The Bing Crosby Theater
2/23 -- Yakima, WA, The Seasons Performance Center
2/27-28 -- Mill Valley, CA, Sweetwater Music Hall
3/1 -- West Oakland, CA, Yoshi's
3/2 -- Bakersfield, CA, Buck Owens Crystal Palace
3/3 -- Santa Cruz, CA, Moe’s Alley
3/6-7 -- Carlsbad, CA, Museum of Making Music
4/4-7 -- Park City, UT, The Egyptian Theatre
4/19 -- Derry, NH, Tupelo Music Hall
4/23 -- Annapolis, MD, Rams Head On Stage
5/2-3 -- Boynton Beach, FL, The Venu
5/4 -- Sarasota, FL, RosFest*
6/19 -- Woodbridge, NJ, Parker Press Park
6/21 -- Somers Point, NJ, William Morrow Beach
  • = Stand Up America tour with Clive Bunker and Jonathan Noyce.
