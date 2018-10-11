Barre chords: New solo album by ex-Jethro Tull guitarist Martin Barre due out this week

"Out of Time"
"On My Way"
"Roads Less Travelled"
"Badcore Blues"
"Seattle"
"For No Man"
"(This Is) My Driving Song"
"You Are an Angel"
"Trinity"
"And the Band Played On" And here are Barre's upcoming tour dates; all Martin Barre Band shows unless otherwise noted: 10/11 -- Natick, MA, Natick Center for the Arts
10/12-13 -- Pawling, NY, Daryl's House Club
10/14 -- Vienna, VA, Jammin' Java
10/16-17 -- Portland, ME, One Longfellow Square
10/18 -- Fall River, MA, Narrows Center for the Arts
10/19 -- Beverly, MA, The Cabot Theater
10/20 -- Plymouth, NH, The Flying Monkey
10/21 -- Hartford, CT, Infinity Hall
10/23-24 -- Worthington, OH, Natalie’s
10/25 -- Cincinnati, OH, The Ludlow Garage
10/26 -- Fort Wayne, IN, C2G Music Hall
10/27 -- Chicago, IL, Reggies Rock Club
10/28 -- Hayward, WI, The Park Center
10/30 -- Minneapolis, MN, The Cedars Cultural Center
11/1 -- Springfield, IL, The Curve Inn
11/2 -- Indianapolis, IN, The Irving Theater
11/3 -- Edwardsville, IL, Wildey Theater 2019: 2/14-18 -- Departs from Fort Lauderdale, FL, Rock Legends Cruise
2/20 -- Portland, OR, Aladdin Theater
2/22 -- Spokane, WA, The Bing Crosby Theater
2/23 -- Yakima, WA, The Seasons Performance Center
2/27-28 -- Mill Valley, CA, Sweetwater Music Hall
3/1 -- West Oakland, CA, Yoshi's
3/2 -- Bakersfield, CA, Buck Owens Crystal Palace
3/3 -- Santa Cruz, CA, Moe’s Alley
3/6-7 -- Carlsbad, CA, Museum of Making Music
4/4-7 -- Park City, UT, The Egyptian Theatre
4/19 -- Derry, NH, Tupelo Music Hall
4/23 -- Annapolis, MD, Rams Head On Stage
5/2-3 -- Boynton Beach, FL, The Venu
5/4 -- Sarasota, FL, RosFest*
6/19 -- Woodbridge, NJ, Parker Press Park
6/21 -- Somers Point, NJ, William Morrow Beach
- = Stand Up America tour with Clive Bunker and Jonathan Noyce.