Camila Cabello’s award show rule: “I like to stand up for my friends….’cause it’s pretty nerve-wracking!”
Camila Cabello had quite a night at Tuesday's American Music Awards: Not only did she win four trophies, but she also appeared to be having great time in the audience, grooving along to the many performances. But according to Camila, for pop superstars like her, that's just standard awards show etiquette. "I feel like if it's a friend of mine that's performing...you can see from the crowd if people are sitting down or standing up," Camila told ABC News backstage. "And I feel like it means a lot to me when I see...like, Taylor [Swift] was standing up [for me during] my performance." "And so, when Shawn [Mendes] performed, when Taylor performed...I like to stand up for my friends so that people feel good," she added. "'Cause it's pretty nerve-wracking!" Besides standing up for her pals, Camila has another award show ritual which she uses to keep herself from freaking out when she has to perform. "I'm a person that, in general, being around a lot of people and all that stuff, is overstimulating for me," Camila told ABC News. "So...[before I go on], I always just remember being a little girl, and how hard I worked for such a long time...I remember all the hard times and all of that." It must have worked, because Camila gave a beautiful orchestral performance of her song "Consequences" on the AMAs. She later tweeted about the moment, "When I heard these strings and this orchestra my heart scrunched up, because i just felt this overwhelming love for music. Music is MAGIC, and it’s moments where you feel that...that I live for." opyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.