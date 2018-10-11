Cause of death revealed for Deven Davis, wife of Korn’s Jonathan Davis
The death of Korn frontman Jonathan Davis' wife Deven Davis has been ruled accidental. According to ABC affiliate 23ABC News in Bakersfield, California, Deven died from a combination of five different drugs, including cocaine and heroin, as well as different substances used to treat seizures, anxiety and depression. Deven died in August at age 39. In a statement following her death, Jonathan wrote that Deven had been "very very sick" over the past decade due to her struggle with mental illness and addiction. Jonathan hasn't commented on the news, but he did share a photo of Deven on Instagram Wednesday night in honor of their anniversary. In the caption, he wrote, "Happy anniversary baby. I miss you more everyday." Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.