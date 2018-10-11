Fran Drescher wants Cardi B to play her daughter in possible reboot of “The Nanny”
After seeing Cardi B wearing a cheetah-print ensemble -- channeling her character in the '90s TV series The Nanny -- Fran Drescher now says she wants the “I Like It” rapper to appear with her in a potential reboot. “Wouldn’t she be great as my daughter?” Drescher tells People.com. When Cardi traveled to Italy for Milan Fashion Week in September, she posted the cheetah photo on Instagram with the caption, “Fran Drescher in @dolcegabbana.” “I was so flattered,” the actress says of Cardi’s outfit. “I just thought she paid homage to me." Cardi is in heavy demand: It's just been announced that she'll perform at the Electric Paradise Music & Arts Festival in the Dominican Republic on December 22. J Balvin, who is featured on “I Like It,” is also on the list of artists, as is Wiz Khalifa. The event will include three stages and present a mix of urban and EDM artists. Tickets are now on sale on the festival website. After winning three American Music Awards on Tuesday, Cardi is celebrating her 26th birthday today. Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.