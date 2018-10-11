Jewell County Commissioners attend to multiple October items

The Jewell County Commissioners met October 1, 2018, at 8:30 a.m. Commissioners, Keith Roe, Steve Greene and Mark Fleming were present. Carla J Waugh, County Clerk, was present for the meeting.

Travis Garst, Solid Waste Director, reviewed the monthly activity report. Travis Garst said he plans to attend the SWANA Conference. The Commissioners reviewed the Solid Waste Management Plan with Travis Garst. Steve Greene moved and Mark Fleming seconded to approve Resolution 18-07 for participation in and adoption of the Solid Waste Management Committee update for the region served by the North Central Kansas Solid Waste Management Plan. Motion passed unanimously.

The minutes of the September 24, 2018 County Commissioners meeting were approved.

Nancy Marihugh, Health Department Administrator, discussed vehicle repairs.

Samuel Underwood, Jacob Underwood, Aaron Underwood and Nathaniel Meyers, Jewell county 4-H Members presented the Proclamation for National 4-H Week of October 7, 2018 through October 13, 2018 for the Commissioners’ approval. Mark Fleming moved to approve the Proclamation for National 4-H Week of October 7, 2018 through October 13, 2018. Steve Greene seconded the motion. Motion passed unanimously. Theresa Shipley, Post Rock Extension District Office, was present for the signing of the proclamation.

Joel Elkins, General Superintendent, discussed operations. The Commissioners reported road concerns.

Mark Fleming moved to provide written recommendation of nomination of Robert “Bob” Vidricksen for the Kansas Association of Counties Governing Board. Steve Greene seconded the motion. Motion passed unanimously.

Doyle McKimmy, Jewell County Hospital Administrator, discussed a resolution that needs to be approved for the Hospital’s Revenue Bond.

The meeting was adjourned at 11:20 a.m.

The Jewell County Commissioners met October 8, 2018, at 8:30 a.m. Commissioners, Keith Roe, Steve Greene and Mark Fleming were present. Carla J Waugh, County Clerk, was present for the meeting.

Jenny Russell, Jewell County Community Development, discussed the apartments by the Jewell County Hospital as the community/collateral match for the Assisted Living project. They need a total of $250,000 for the match. The Commissioners said they agree that the Assisted Living Project is a vital project to our county but they are limited by statutes for disposing of real property (apartments).

Joel Elkins, General Superintendent, discussed operations. The Commissioners reported road concerns.

Joel had an agreement with Kirkham Michael for Engineering on the bridge project with Republic County. Mark Fleming moved that the proper officer sign the agreement for Engineering Services between Jewell County and Kirkham, Michael and Associates Inc. on Bridge No 00450757003365. Keith Roe seconded the motion. Motion passed unanimously. Joel had an agreement from Kansas Department of Transportation for the above-mentioned project. Steve Greene moved that the proper officers sign the KDOT project programming request to replace an existing bridge located 3.0 miles east and 2.5 miles south of Formoso. Mark Fleming seconded the motion. Motion passed unanimously.

Nancy Marihugh, Health Department Administrator, discussed additional vehicle repairs to the Jeep.

Gail Bartley, Emergency Preparedness Director, reported that he is getting quotes for repairing the tower building.

The minutes of the October 1, 2018 County Commissioners meeting were approved.

Keith Roe moved and Mark Fleming seconded the motion to sign the Proclamation for October 2018 as Down Syndrome Awareness Month. Motion passed unanimously.

The Commissioners discussed the ownership of the Apartments by the Jewell County Hospital with Darrell Miller, County Attorney. Darrell Miller said that the Statute states that the County is not authorized to give real property away. The real property must be made available to the public to purchase. The Commissioners discussed the engagement letter with Lindburg Vogel Pierce Faris for the financial audit for the years ended December 31, 2018, December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2020. Darrell Miller discussed renewing the tower lease.

Keith Roe moved and Steve Greene seconded the motion to approve the letter of engagement with Lindburg Vogel Pierce Faris for the financial audit for the years ended December 31, 2018, December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2020. Motion passed unanimously.

Jerry McQuire and Stephanie Buckman, BCBS of Kansas, reviewed Jewell County Employee’s health insurance renewal with a 11.92% increase in the premium for 2019. Steve Greene moved and Mark Fleming seconded to renew the BCBS Grandfathered Contract for 2019. Motion passed unanimously.

The meeting was adjourned at 11:20 a.m.