Listen to new Thom Yorke “Suspiria” song, “Volk”

XL RecordingsRadiohead
's Thom Yorke
has shared another preview of his score for the upcoming horror film, Suspiria
. The latest cut is an instrumental titled "Volk," and is available now via digital outlets.
The Suspiria
soundtrack will arrive on October 26. A remake of Italian horror icon Dario Argento
's 1977 cult film of the same name, Suspira
opens in limited release that same day. It'll open wide November 2.
Yorke will embark on a U.S. solo tour beginning November 23 in Philadelphia.
