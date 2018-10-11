Mary J. Blige participating in first song camp to increase opportunities for women in music
Mary J. Blige is among the stars involved in the first song camp to increase opportunities for women in the music industry. The “She Is the Music” song camp, sponsored by the performers' rights organization ASCAP, will be held October 17-19 in Nashville. It will involve female songwriters and engineers who have worked with Beyonce, Rihanna, Childish Gambino, Usher and Chris Brown. "I'm looking forward to collaborating with these amazing women and to contribute to the goals of She Is The Music," the Queen of Hip-Hop Soul says in a statement. "We all have the power to create change. As we continue to lift each other up, we will be unstoppable." Alicia Keys is among the people who founded the “She Is The Music” program, in response to a report from USC Annenberg that revealed huge inequalities for female musicians. Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.