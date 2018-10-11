Nashville notes

Burke/Triolo Productions/Thinkstock Pistol Annies
plans to release the new track, "Stop Drop and Roll One," on Friday. It's from the new album by Miranda Lambert
, Ashley Monroe
, and Angaleena Presley
, titled Interstate Gospel
, which comes out November 2.
The new Glen Campbell
album Sings for the King
is set to be released November 16. It's made up of eighteen tracks the Country Music Hall of Famer originally recorded as song demos for consideration by Elvis Presley
.
Former Gloriana
singer Rachel Reinert
is releasing her debut solo single, "Dark Star."
You can check out Cody Johnson
's new video for his top forty hit, "On My Way to You," on YouTube
now.
