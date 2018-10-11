Part of Your World: Could Lady Gaga play Ursula in a live-action version of “The Little Mermaid?”

ABC/Rick RowellLady Gaga
recently told the New York Times
magazine that she's been going through "piles of scripts," presumably to find her next acting project. Could that project be a Disney film?
A website called TheDisInsider
reports that according to "multiple sources," Disney has expressed interest in Gaga playing a part in the studio's upcoming live-action remake of The Little Mermaid.
The role the company is supposedly eyeing her for is Ursula, the villainous sea witch who tricks the mermaid, Ariel, into trading her voice for legs so she can walk on land and win the love of Prince Eric.
While this is just a rumor, a live-action version of The Little Mermaid
is a real thing: Rob Marshall
is set to direct, and Lin-Manuel Miranda
and Alan Menken
are composing the music for the project. There's no release date for the project yet.
