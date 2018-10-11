Report: Selena Gomez receiving treatment for an “emotional breakdown”
Selena Gomez is reportedly in a mental health facility for what's being described as an "emotional breakdown," according to TMZ. The gossip website quotes "multiple sources" who say Gomez was hospitalized twice over the past two weeks -- the first incident occurring during the last week of September, when the 26-year-old singer reportedly became "despondent and emotional over an alarmingly low white blood cell count in the wake of her kidney transplant" while at her home in Studio City, California. A family member drove her to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles say the sources. Selena was released days later, then re-admitted last week when her low blood cell count persisted, throwing her into, "a downward emotional spiral," add the sources. Soon after Selena was admitted she insisted on leaving, the sources continue, but doctors refused to release her. She then, allegedly, had "a meltdown" and "freaked out," and tried to rip the IV's out of her arm. The "Wolves" singer is currently at an East Coast psychiatric facility and is receiving dialectical behavior therapy -- or DBT -- which treats various mental health disorders, say the sources. Selena has reportedly received DBT in the past. Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.