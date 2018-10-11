Taylor Swift scores 1,100% sales gain thanks to American Music Awards performance

Taylor Swift did "Something Bad" at the American Music Awards, and that did something good for her bottom line. Billboard reports that after the newly minted Artist of the Year opened the ABC telecast with a performance of her Reputation track "I Did Something Bad," sales of the track increased more than 1,100 percent. The massive increase was mostly due to the fact that sales of the song had been almost nil prior to that because it wasn't a single. Other artists and songs that scored big as a result of the three-hour show include Shawn Mendes, whose "Lost in Japan" saw a sales gain of just under 400%; Ella Mai's "Boo'd Up," with a 183% gain; Post Malone's "Psycho," up 150%; Halsey, Khalid and Benny Blanco's "Eastide," up 143%, and Cardi B, Bad Bunny and J Balvin's "I Like It," up 43%. Overall, Billboard notes, the songs performed at the American Music Awards experienced a 135% sales gain across the board, including the Aretha Franklin songs performed during a tribute melody and both Queen and Panic! At the Disco's version of "Bohemian Rhapsody." These numbers are sales only; streaming information will be coming later. Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.