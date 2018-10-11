Taylor Swift’s pal Lena Dunham reveals which of Taylor’s boyfriends she liked the least
Taylor Swift may not speak publicly about her love life, but that doesn't mean her friends can't. Appearing on Bravo's Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen Wednesday night, Taylor's friend Lena Dunham played "Plead the Fifth" with Cohen, in which she was asked to answer some potentially uncomfortable questions. Cohen enlisted former Girls star Andrew Rannells to ask Lena, "Who has been your least favorite of Taylor Swift's boyfriends?" Cohen then pointed out that the other guest on the show, Maggie Gyllenhaal, is the sister of one of Taylor's exes, Jake Gyllenhaal, and added, "Choose your gentlemen carefully!" Lena replied, "My least favorite of Taylor's boyfriends....was Calvin Harris. Because I felt that he was petty in the public, and who needs to do that?" Lena was no doubt referring to the fact that after their breakup, Calvin went after Taylor on Twitter, accusing her and her team of making him look bad and "tearing him down," and revealing that she tried to "bury" Katy Perry. Lena also praised Taylor's recent statement urging fans to vote and announcing she'd be endorsing two Democratic candidates in Tennessee. "That was really amazing,” the Girls creator said, adding, "I think she chose a really, really powerful time to speak out and I’m so moved and honored to be her friend." Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.