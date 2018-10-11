Thomas Rhett reveals he’s halfway through recording his “nostalgic” fourth album

ABC/Image Group LA

is currently up for Album of the Year at next month's CMA Awards for Life Changes, but the Male Vocalist nominee is already well on his way to creating its follow-up. "I was in the studio for about two weeks about a month ago," he tells ABC Radio. "[I] recorded half the record, [and will be] finishing it up in December, and we'll hopefully have a brand new single from a new project out [by] February, March of next year." So far, it seems TR's fourth studio album will have a bit of a retro feel. "It's nostalgic, in every way, form or fashion," he explains. "From the fifties to the eighties to me growing up in the nineties, man...it's kind of all over the place." "Which is kind of what all my records have been," he adds, "and hopefully they always are. [I am] just pulling from a bunch of different inspirations and I think this is gonna be one of my best ones yet." And speaking of nostalgia, Thomas Rhett's climbing the chart right now with "Sixteen," the fifth single from Life Changes. All the record's previous releases have gone to number one.