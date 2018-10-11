Watch: Idina Menzel strips down “Bridge Over Troubled Water”
A few weeks ago, Josh Groban released a video of himself performing the Simon & Garfunkel classic "Bridge Over Troubled Water," which appears on his new album Bridges. Now, his tour mate Idina Menzel has released a video of herself performing the same song. Unlike Josh's version of the song, Idina's is very simple, featuring just a piano accompanying her as she belts out the song. This version, as well as a live version of "Bridge Over Troubled Water," are both featured on the singer's new album idina: live, which comes out on Friday. The double album includes performances of standards, original songs and numbers from musicals Idina starred in, like Wicked and Rent. Of course, she also performs the Frozen smash "Let It Go," as well as another Frozen number, "Do You Want to Build a Snowman," the latter as part of a medley with the Beatles song "Dear Prudence." Idina's tour with Josh kicks off October 18 in Duluth, GA, and wraps up November 18 at New York's Madison Square Garden. Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.