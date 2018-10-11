Weezer debuts new “Black Album” song, “Can’t Knock the Hustle”; watch Pete Wentz-starring video now

ABC/Randy HolmesWeezer
has released a new song called "Can't Knock the Hustle." The Latin-infused track will appear on the band's long-awaited Black Album
, which will finally arrive in 2019.
"Can't Knock the Hustle" is accompanied by a video starring Fall Out Boy
's Pete Wentz
as a rideshare driver stuck driving a less than courteous couple. You can watch it now on YouTube
.
The Black Album
, which was originally scheduled to be released this past May, is the follow-up to 2017's Pacific Daydream
. Since then, Weezer scored a hit with their viral cover of Toto
's "Africa."
Along with the new song, Weezer has also announced a 2019 tour with Pixies
, set to begin March 8 in Louisville, Kentucky. The two bands previously toured together this past summer. Visit Weezer.com
for ticket info.
Here are Weezer's tour dates with Pixies:
3/8 -- Louisville, KY, KFC Yum! Center
3/10 -- Columbia, SC, Colonial Life Arena
3/13 -- Montreal, QC, Bell Centre
3/14 -- Albany, NY, Times Union Center
3/16 -- Mashantucket, CT, Foxwoods Resort Casino
3/17 -- Baltimore, MD, Royal Farms Arena
3/19 -- Columbus, OH, Schottenstein Center
3/20 -- Grand Rapids, MI, Van Andel Arena
3/22 -- Memphis, TN, FedEx Forum
3/24 -- St. Louis, MO, Enterprise Center
3/26 -- Kansas City, MO, Sprint Center
3/27 -- Tulsa, OK, BOK Center
3/28 -- Des Moines, IA, Wells Fargo Arena
3/30 -- St. Paul, MN, Xcel Energy Center
3/31 -- Madison, WI, Alliant Energy Center
4/5 -- Nampa, ID, Ford Idaho Center Arena
4/6 -- Portland, OR, Moda Center
4/7 -- Vancouver, BC, Rogers Arena
4/9 -- Sacramento, CA, Golden 1 Center
4/10 -- Oakland, CA, Oracle Arena
4/12 -- Las Vegas, NV, Mandalay Bay Event Center
