’90s singer Tevin Campbell claps back at trolls who still question his sexuality

had a important message for Internet trolls on National Coming Out day. The '90s singer, known for such classic hits like "Can We Talk," and "Tell Me What You Want Me to Do," took to Twitter to address his critics' comments on his sexuality.

"I read the comments I done heard it all 'his a** loose,' he a f**,” “he gay as hell,” y’all homophobes gotta do better," Tevin wrote. "The thing you will NEVER EVER be able to say about me is 'that boy CANT saing' thats the day I will be sitting at home crying and that day will be NEVER."

This isn't the first time Campbell has publicly addressed his sexuality. In a 2003 Q & A with Sister 2 Sister magazine, reposted online, the singer said he described himself as "try-sexual.”

“I’m not gay, but there’s a lot of different things that I do like, sexually,” he said. “Being in the business, you are introduced to a lot of different things. I’m not gay, but I’m a freak and I think a lot of people know what a freak is.”

However, Campbell has also been clear that his personal life is strictly his "business."

“That’s nobody’s business," he said in a 2009 interview with IMissTheOldSchool. "If someone is interested in me and they wanna be my friend or whatever, then we can talk. It’s nobody’s business what I like to do behind closed doors, just because I am a celebrity. I hate that. And I like the fact that people wanna know. Let ‘em wonder."

