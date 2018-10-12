’90s singer Tevin Campbell claps back at trolls who still question his sexuality

"I read the comments I done heard it all 'his a** loose,' he a f**,” “he gay as hell,” y’all homophobes gotta do better," Tevin wrote. "The thing you will NEVER EVER be able to say about me is 'that boy CANT saing' thats the day I will be sitting at home crying and that day will be NEVER."
This isn't the first time Campbell has publicly addressed his sexuality. In a 2003 Q & A with Sister 2 Sister magazine, reposted online, the singer said he described himself as "try-sexual.”
“I’m not gay, but there’s a lot of different things that I do like, sexually,” he said. “Being in the business, you are introduced to a lot of different things. I’m not gay, but I’m a freak and I think a lot of people know what a freak is.”
However, Campbell has also been clear that his personal life is strictly his "business."
“That’s nobody’s business," he said in a 2009 interview with IMissTheOldSchool. "If someone is interested in me and they wanna be my friend or whatever, then we can talk. It’s nobody’s business what I like to do behind closed doors, just because I am a celebrity. I hate that. And I like the fact that people wanna know. Let ‘em wonder."
